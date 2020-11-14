Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) and Osiris (OTCMKTS:OSRS) Head-To-Head Review

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) and Osiris (OTCMKTS:OSRS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Osiris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics $571.71 million 1.49 $49.17 million $2.31 16.16 Osiris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Douglas Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Osiris.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Douglas Dynamics and Osiris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Osiris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Douglas Dynamics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Douglas Dynamics is more favorable than Osiris.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Osiris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics -18.34% 9.83% 3.90% Osiris N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Douglas Dynamics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osiris has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics beats Osiris on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories. The Work Truck Solutions segment primarily manufactures municipal snow and ice control products; provides truck and vehicle upfits where it attaches component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions to a vehicle chassis for use by end users for work related purposes; and manufactures storage solutions for trucks and vans, and cable pulling equipment for trucks. This segment also offers up-fit and storage solutions. It also provides customized turnkey solutions to governmental agencies, such as Departments of Transportation and municipalities. It sells its products under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX, WESTERN, TURFEX, SWEEPEX, HENDERSON, and DEJANA brands. The company distributes its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Osiris Company Profile

Osiris Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial and construction equipment. The company offers a line of skid steer and mini skid steer loaders, rough terrain forklifts, and telescopic handlers, as well as attachments, mortar/plaster mixers, mortar boxes, buggies, mobile screening plants, and six models of mini excavators. It distributes its products through a network of distributors, wholesalers, and private label partnerships, as well as through direct sales offices. In addition, it manufactures specialty industrial and construction products, a line of potato harvesting and handling equipment, fluid power components, pneumatic and hydraulic systems, spiral wound metal gaskets, and packing material. It offers its products to customers in the pulp and paper, aluminum plant, forestry equipment, automotive, oil and gas, heavy equipment, hydraulics, injection molding, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Thomas Equipment, Inc. and changed its name to Osiris Corporation in January 2008. Osiris Corporation was founded in 1943 and is based in Baldwin, New York. Osiris Corporation is a former subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited.

