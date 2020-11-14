Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of DEI opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 203,054 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

