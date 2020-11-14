Douglas Valenti Sells 23,896 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51.

On Friday, October 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $258,371.52.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $491,083.31.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,662.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.35 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $917.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in QuinStreet by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QuinStreet by 46.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 35.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

