Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,691 shares of company stock worth $793,248. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 208.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 142,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 57.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 97,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

