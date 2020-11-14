Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dye & Durham from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

