Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,193,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 857,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

