Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,382. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

