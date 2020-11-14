easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 900 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 736.40 ($9.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 526.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 604.15.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.