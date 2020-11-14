Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) versus Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Critical Comparison

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Echo Global Logistics and Radiant Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Global Logistics 0.28% 5.13% 2.24% Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Echo Global Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Echo Global Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Echo Global Logistics and Radiant Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Global Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.24%. Given Echo Global Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Echo Global Logistics is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Echo Global Logistics and Radiant Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Global Logistics $2.18 billion 0.35 $14.85 million $1.15 25.07 Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.33 $10.54 million N/A N/A

Echo Global Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics.

Volatility and Risk

Echo Global Logistics has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Echo Global Logistics beats Radiant Logistics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, domestic air, and expedited and international. It also provides various transportation management and logistics services, which include rate negotiation; procurement of transportation; shipment execution and tracking; carrier management, selection, reporting, and compliance; executive dashboard presentations and detailed shipment reports; freight bill payment and audit; claims processing and service refund management; design and management of inbound client freight programs; individually configured Web portals and self-service data warehouses; enterprise resource planning integration with transactional shipment data; and integration of shipping applications into client e-commerce sites, as well as back-end reports customized to the internal reporting needs of the business. The company serves manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, consumer products, and retail industries. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

