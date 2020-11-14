Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Electricité de France from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

