Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Insider Sells £195,324.84 in Stock

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total value of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Karen Guerra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Karen Guerra sold 454 shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.35), for a total value of £3,250.64 ($4,246.98).

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) stock opened at GBX 813.98 ($10.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 721.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 671.28. Electrocomponents plc has a 52 week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 818 ($10.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

