Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 880

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 813.98 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 721.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 671.28. Electrocomponents plc has a 12 month low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 818 ($10.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.35), for a total value of £3,250.64 ($4,246.98). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £104,444.90 ($136,457.93). Insiders have sold 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $30,302,038 over the last 90 days.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

