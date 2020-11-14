Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENBL. ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of ENBL opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 2.77. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

