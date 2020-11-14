ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NDRA opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

