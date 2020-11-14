Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.18, but opened at $43.20. Energizer shares last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 36,265 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Energizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Energizer by 5.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

