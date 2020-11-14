Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Fuels traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 1,585,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,485,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $28,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 691,008 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the period.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.