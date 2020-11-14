Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,672,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $12,523,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

