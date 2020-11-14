Envision Solar International (EVSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Sunday, November 15th. Analysts expect Envision Solar International to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Envision Solar International had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Envision Solar International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

Envision Solar International stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.10. Envision Solar International has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Envision Solar International in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.