Envision Solar International (EVSI) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Sunday, November 15th. Analysts expect Envision Solar International to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. On average, analysts expect Envision Solar International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Envision Solar International stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.10. Envision Solar International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVSI shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Envision Solar International in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

