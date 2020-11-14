Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$20.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$21.75 to C$20.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.47, for a total value of C$50,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,105 shares in the company, valued at C$875,334.35. Also, Senior Officer Robert Scott Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total value of C$341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,109,413.44.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

