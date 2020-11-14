Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bio-Techne Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $302.85 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $316.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.43 and a 200-day moving average of $260.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.