Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 144.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $34,157.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $34,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.