Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.52) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.