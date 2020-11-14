Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Biomerica, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biomerica in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Biomerica’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMRA. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

In other Biomerica news, Director Catherine Coste acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Biomerica by 79.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

