Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for InterRent REIT’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

