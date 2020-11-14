Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FS KKR Capital Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

