Ernest S. Rady Acquires 12,664 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $311,407.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AAT opened at $26.60 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 366.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,111 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 327,839 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 853,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 284,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 3,182.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 222,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 215,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 167,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.