Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 165,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 452,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38.

About Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.