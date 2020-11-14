Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,730,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 66.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,114,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,789 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

