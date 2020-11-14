EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts have commented on EVTC shares. 140166 lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 24.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $37.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

