Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVT. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Evotec SE (EVT.F) alerts:

Shares of EVT opened at €25.37 ($29.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Evotec SE has a 1 year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1 year high of €26.77 ($31.49).

Evotec SE (EVT.F) Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec SE (EVT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec SE (EVT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.