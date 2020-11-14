EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day moving average of $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

