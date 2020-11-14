Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,422 shares of company stock worth $2,445,178. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.