Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,709 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 249.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

