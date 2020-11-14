eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of eXp World in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%.

EXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.28 and a beta of 3.52. eXp World has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $21,983,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in eXp World by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,852,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $7,792,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,083,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,037,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $610,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,000 shares of company stock worth $22,115,800. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

