Financial Contrast: Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) & Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Chimerix alerts:

This table compares Chimerix and Capstone Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $12.52 million 16.91 -$112.58 million ($0.86) -3.93 Capstone Therapeutics $2.00 million 0.41 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Capstone Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix.

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Therapeutics has a beta of 221.23, meaning that its share price is 22,023% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chimerix and Capstone Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chimerix currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.10%. Given Chimerix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Capstone Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and Capstone Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -321.31% -36.57% -33.53% Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Chimerix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capstone Therapeutics beats Chimerix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications; and University of Michigan to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize various products. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism. The company was formerly known as OrthoLogic Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Therapeutics Corp. in May 2010. Capstone Therapeutics Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.