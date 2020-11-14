Financial Contrast: International Tower Hill Mines (THM) & The Competition

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE: THM) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare International Tower Hill Mines to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A International Tower Hill Mines Competitors 652 1872 1974 106 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.17%. Given International Tower Hill Mines’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Tower Hill Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A -$3.83 million -74.50 International Tower Hill Mines Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -5.63

International Tower Hill Mines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines’ rivals have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -5.34% -5.31% International Tower Hill Mines Competitors -67.02% 1.04% -0.75%

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines rivals beat International Tower Hill Mines on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

