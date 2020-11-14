First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCNCA. BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $542.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.45. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.15. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $577.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.