First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 102,188 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Chubb worth $57,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,083 shares of company stock worth $21,553,106. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

