First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 198,412 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,412 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $63,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 79.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

