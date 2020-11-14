First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 76,592 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Diageo worth $56,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Diageo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $171.29.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

