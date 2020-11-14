First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 4.58% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $62,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,067,000 after buying an additional 140,245 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 768,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $21,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 161,624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

