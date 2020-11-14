First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $57,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

