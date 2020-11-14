First Trust Advisors LP Buys 115,704 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.70% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $58,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of THG opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.