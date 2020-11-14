First Trust Advisors LP Buys 184,762 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,762 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $55,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

