First Trust Advisors LP Buys 189,342 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.12% of Sonoco Products worth $57,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 95,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

