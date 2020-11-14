First Trust Advisors LP Buys 308,016 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $57,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $386,987. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.