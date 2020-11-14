First Trust Advisors LP Buys 599,078 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1,065.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 599,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $60,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.