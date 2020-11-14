First Trust Advisors LP Buys 753 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Hubbell worth $60,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 651.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

