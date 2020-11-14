First Trust Advisors LP Buys 96,108 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Zendesk worth $67,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 68,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 92,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $4,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,825,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,269 shares of company stock worth $10,008,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $126.96.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

